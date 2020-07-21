Practical details?

This refers to the article ‘A constitutional obligation’ (Jul 20) by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. The writer’s suggestion for holding local bodies elections and change the way we elect our parliamentarians sounds good but is not new. It has been aired many times by political thinkers and intellectuals. The moot point is how and who will get this implemented as the buck stop at this. The writer throws up an innocent proposal ‘The best way to break the hold of the elite on the political power in the country is to adopt the system of proportional representation for electing our parliamentarians. Under this system, people vote for parties rather than individual candidates in a single constituency and the parties get representation in parliament on the basis of the percentage of votes that they poll’. Will the feudals and the electables, who dominate parliament with their overwhelming presence, ever vote to bring in a new system that dilutes their power/influence and undermine their vested interest in a freak parliament?

Politics is a big business game in Pakistan and an avenue to amass power, influence and wealth, rather than a public service undertaking. Politicians never get prosecuted in this country, and if ever prosecuted, are able to manipulate freedom. One would have wished that the writer made practical recommendations to reform the political system instead of alluding to unworkable, unfeasible and speculative ideas.

Huma Arif

Karachi