The wheat fiasco

Despite the resolve shown and directives issued by the government, the prices of palatable and safe flour remain high. Wheat was procured from growers at the rate of Rs1,400 per 40 kg but now the commodity is selling at the rate of Rs1800 to Rs2000 per 40 kg in the market. The losers are the tillers, and all those who consume wheat products, particularly roti. The winners are those the prime minister calls the mafia and hoarders. Instead of the flour price coming down anytime soon, there are signs that show it could continue to rise over the year. Federal Food Security Minister Fakhar Imam speaking in NA wondered how more than six million tons of wheat purchased from farmers after the harvest two months ago had just “vanished” in the market.

In March, the PM warned profiteers that the government would take strong action against them if they created an artificial shortage of wheat. Among other measures, he threatened to make use of the party’s 'Tiger Force', basically formed to counter the coronavirus. This apparently failed to discourage the wheat hoarders who knew the PM would not go beyond sermonising. Over the last three months of wheat prices going higher and higher, he had not gone beyond making ineffective harangues. The businessmen are now waiting for international prices of wheat to go down or the government to agree to buy costly wheat to sell it on subsidized rates before they start importing. As long as the government remains undecided, the price of flour will go on rising. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s wheat will continue to be smuggled to neighbouring countries. Are those in the government cognizant about all these repercussions?

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore