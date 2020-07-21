tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Unelected office-bearers in the PTI government have reported hundreds of millions of rupees' worth of assets, properties, cars and foreign nationalities.
With so much disparity and disconnect between these rich people and the poor they are supposed to serve, the realities of the sufferings of the people cannot be even visualized by these parasites working solely to enhance their existing wealth.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad