close
Tue Jul 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 21, 2020

Parasites

Newspost

 
July 21, 2020

Unelected office-bearers in the PTI government have reported hundreds of millions of rupees' worth of assets, properties, cars and foreign nationalities.

With so much disparity and disconnect between these rich people and the poor they are supposed to serve, the realities of the sufferings of the people cannot be even visualized by these parasites working solely to enhance their existing wealth.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost