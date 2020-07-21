Public pricing

Many essential food items sold in Peshawar do not have prices printed on them and because of that shopkeepers are selling them at higher prices without anyone stopping them. Since 80 percent of all food and household items sold belong to five multinational companies, I don't know why the government is finding it hard to get them to print the prices on each pack? The higher and ever changing prices of the household items sold in shops greatly increase inflation and put financial strain on the economy.

I therefore request the government to enforce printing of prices on products. If LAYS chips or Pepsi can print them, why can't others? Companies that don't follow the rules should be heavily fined and asked to repack or destroy their products. While people should be asked to get receipts from shops and verify prices on an app and make complaints.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar