Residents protest delay in road construction

KARAK: The residents of 36 localities took to streets against the alleged delay in the issuance of tender for construction of the Banda-Gurguri road and vowed to besiege the offices of the Communications and Works Department if the tender was not advertised within five days.

The elders of 36 localities led by Tehsil President of Khattak Ittehad in Tehsil Banda Daud Shah made the demand. Maulvi Muhammad Sharif, a local elder, led the protesters. They held a protest demonstration on the road with the speakers warning the relevant officials to speed up the process of placing the tender or else they would intensify the protest.

The elders criticised the local Member National Assembly (MNA) for his alleged involvement in delaying the advertisement of the tender for the road. They alleged that the MNA was trying to take the credit for the road. The protesters said that the oil and gas exploration company had released Rs400 million as its share and the provincial government had also released Rs170 million for the construction of the road.

They claimed that the local people were facing untold miseries due to the poor condition of the road and they could not wait anymore for its construction as the funds were available.