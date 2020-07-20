Tourists asked to stay away from Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The district administration has warned tourists to stay away from Kaghan valley and Shogran or else the violators would face the legal action.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned tourism activities in province and tourists have been directed not to visit Kaghan valley, Shogran and other such areas,” a circular issued by Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan said on Sunday. The circular was issued despite public holiday following the protest of the hoteliers asking the government to open the tourism industry.

The hoteliers took to the streets after the Assistant Commissioner Balakot Nawab Sameer sealed many hotels in Naran in Kaghan valley. He warned the tourists to leave the valley or else law would take its due course. The hoteliers, who set tyres on fire at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, were demanding restoration of tourism activities in the valley.