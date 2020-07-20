Five injured in roof collapse

BARA: Five people of a family sustained injuries when their room collapsed in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said the house owner Ali Majan was asleep with his children when roof of the room collapsed in Gandao area of Sipah tribe. As a result, five people identified as Ali Majan and his two sons including Wahid Khan and Rahid Khan and daughters Zaiba and Babo Lala were injured. Soon after the incident, the locals reached the place and rescued the injured. The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Battatal.