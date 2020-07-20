close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2020

Five injured in roof collapse

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2020

BARA: Five people of a family sustained injuries when their room collapsed in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said the house owner Ali Majan was asleep with his children when roof of the room collapsed in Gandao area of Sipah tribe. As a result, five people identified as Ali Majan and his two sons including Wahid Khan and Rahid Khan and daughters Zaiba and Babo Lala were injured. Soon after the incident, the locals reached the place and rescued the injured. The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Battatal.

Latest News

More From Peshawar