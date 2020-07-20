Shahid Afridi distributes relief goods in Tirah valley

BARA: Former Pakistan Cricket Team captain Shahid Khan Afridi on Sunday distributed relief goods among the needy families in Tirah valley in Khyber district.

The cricketer-turned social worker visited his native village in Maidan area in Tirah valley. He distributed one thousand relief packages among the deserving people there. Shahid Afridi first went to Malikdinkhel Bagh markaz amid high security and distributed 500 food packages among the poor people. He also visited his native village Buhtan Sharif in Bar Qambarkhel and gave away 500 food packages to the deserving people. Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Afridi said the tribal people rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace. “The tribal people should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help stop the transmission of the coronavirus,” he said. The former captain urged the local people to cooperate with the health officials to limit the transmission of the coronavirus. He added that schools and health facilities were destroyed during militancy in the former tribal areas.

“Now our focus should be on education as the local people have been deprived of education when militancy was at peak in the area,” he added. He underlined the need for acquiring knowledge as it was a prerequisite for prosperity and development. He added that Pakistanis particularly the tribal people had lagged far behind in the education sector therefore they must not waste any more time and get their children educated. Shahid Afridi advised the tribal people to pay attention to the education of girls. He maintained that the incumbent government had allocated huge funds for development projects including education and health sectors particularly for tribal districts. “We are peace-loving people and will not allow anyone to disturb tranquility,” he added.