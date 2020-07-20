Buzdar appoints focal person in UK

LONDON/LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in the United Kingdom Aftab Ahmed has been appointed as Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's focal person for the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

An official notification issued by the chief minister office states: "The Competent Authority has been pleased to appoint Aftab Ahmed s/o Aish Mohammad as focal person for the complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom with immediate effect."

The notification also states the terms of reference (ToRs) of the appointment which include that this role would be on an honorary basis and that Aftab Ahmed will receive the complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom. Nearly 1.5 million British Pakistanis trace their roots to Pakistan and most of them frequently travel to and from Pakistan. According to Britain’s Foreign Office, at any point of time around 100,000 British Pakistanis are present in Pakistan.

Aftab Ahmed, who is a British national and lives in East London, will also analyse and evaluate the data of complaints received vis-a-vis their disposal/redressal and will submit a report to the chief minister on a monthly basis along with his recommendations for the resolution of issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

This notification was originally dated February 11, but its implementation was delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

The appointment was finally announced by Azhar Mashwani, CM Punjab's focal person on digital and social media, who said, "Overseas Pakistanis residing in the UK can send their complaints/grievances to Aftab Ahmed.”

Speaking to The News, Aftab Ahmed said: "To solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis in the UK, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has nominated me to serve the overseas community. Overseas Pakistanis are very close to CM Buzdar's heart. He realises that when overseas Pakistanis leave Pakistan, they sometimes suffer various problems like their houses or land is grabbed unlawfully. To solve their problems, CM Buzdar has appointed me."

Aftab Ahmed said that Usman Buzdar valued the contribution of overseas Pakistanis and realised that they deserve better treatment in Pakistan.

Aftab Ahmed said that Usman Buzdar, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, has proven himself to be the man of action and he has delivered progress and transparency in the biggest province of Pakistan.

The focal person for overseas Pakistanis in Britain said that PM Imran Khan has always praised overseas Pakistanis for helping Pakistanis in hour of need and they have always stood up for Pakistan. He said that most of the cases of overseas Pakistanis are related to land disputes and family matters. He said Punjab CM has already instructed the authorities not to tolerate any kind of wrongdoing to overseas Pakistanis in Punjab.

Aftab Ahmed further said the government of Punjab would try its best to solve all the problems of overseas Pakistanis residing in the UK.