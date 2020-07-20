Call to share details of meeting on Muharram arrangements with provinces

ISLAMABAD: Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Central Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari Sunday said the details of high-level meeting on Muharramul Harram should be shared with the provinces to ensure no disruption of mourning processions and Majlis take place.

Speaking here at a news conference, he made it clear that mourning was ‘ibadat’ for them and not just a ritual. He pointed out that in a recent meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and other officials, it was decided that any mourning programme would not be disrupted. “SOPs will be followed by the orgnisers of mourning events and mourners. The points decided in this high level meeting should be immediately communicated to the provincial and district administrations so that there are no problems during Muharram,” he noted.

“The Shia youth should fulfill the responsibilities of scouts in their respective areas and oblige the participants of the meetings and processions to participate in accordance with the SOPs,” he contended. He said that the entire nation was facing severe anxiety over the Shia missing persons.

Referring to Parachinar, he said that the area had been under siege for a long time in the past as well and today, the same was being repeated. The ancestral lands of Shiites and Sunnis had been occupied by unrelated tribes inside Balshkhel. This dispute can be resolved through the documents and certificates of the Revenue Department. “I have named people who were not present at the time of the incident, in the FIR of a dispute in Balshkhel. Such retaliation would further aggravate the situation,” he noted.

He demanded of the chief minister to resolve the issue of Parachinar so that those who sabotage the regional peace would fail in their nefarious aims.

He said that any kind of strictness in the laws was unacceptable for the pilgrims, as it was the duty of the state to facilitate the pilgrimage and not to obstruct it. He said that state run TV is a national channel and its reputation should not be tarnished by making it a channel of any particular school of thought.