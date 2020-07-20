100 stranded pilgrims rescued in Lasbela flood

QUETTA: The rescue operation has been completed by the administration for the last 24 hours for more than 100 local pilgrims trapped in the flood relay at Khayaro Kot near Pir Bambur area of Lasbela district.

According to official sources, the Levies Force personnel with contributions of various rescue teams including Edhi and others engaged in the rescue operation played an important role in provision of relief activities in the flood affected area throughout the night.

The officials at Levies Force Lyari check post provided food and drink to the rescued people and with the help of Edhi volunteers took the visitors to the district headquarters Uthal.