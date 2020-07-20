close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
14 gamblers arrested

National

SARGODHA: The police on Sunday rounded up 14 gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 49,000 from their possession. The police, on a tip off, raided various areas and arrested 14 gamblers. They were identified as M Amjad, Iftikhar Ahmed, M Irfan, Ziaur Rehman, Qamar Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad, Liaquat Ali, M Umer, M Faheem, M Waseem, M Asghar, Nasir, Waseem and Faheem.

