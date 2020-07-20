Hazara police to post moharrirs through exam

ABBOTTABAD: Hazara Police have issued policy guidelines to recruit moharrir staff in all 58 police stations of Hazara range, making it mandatory for the candidates to qualify the departmental examination.

The new moharrir staff will be posted after written examination and interviews, for which DIG Hazara Qazi Jamilur Rehman has written to the commandant Police Training College Hangu to prepare a question paper. Speaking to journalists, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said: “It is extremely unfortunate that despite unprecedented sacrifices of police officers across the country and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we are still struggling for a better and positive public image. This is because of the allegations of police excesses, abuse of authority and shabby treatment in police stations.” He told that moharrir Staff can play a very significant role in redressing the grievances of the public or at least in minimising their agonies. The official further said that he also wished to eliminate nepotism in the postings moharrirs and ensure merit.

Replying to a query, he told that widespread publicity should be ensured and all the officials who qualify and are willing to become moharrirs or Additional moharrirs should be invited to apply for the posts. He said the selection shall be made through written examination and a viva voce. The written part shall carry 60 marks whereas the interview part shall carry 40 marks. A committee has been constituted to conduct the selection process which includes district police officer concerned, chairman, SP investigation, DSP headquarters and group/assistant officer as members. The district police officer will appoint moharrir and additional moharrirs from those on the list and the remaining will be on the waiting list for at least one year, he added.