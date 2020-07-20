close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
July 20, 2020

Haj pilgrims start 7 day quarantine

July 20, 2020

RIYADH: Pilgrims selected to perform the Haj this year started a seven day quarantine on Sunday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The measure is part of a series of safeguards taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims during Haj, which takes place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, foreign media reported.

People from 160 different nationalities currently residing in the Kingdom have been selected to perform the Haj this year. The total number of pilgrims participating has been dramatically reduced to ensure social distancing measures are adhered. Pilgrims will be required to undergo a second quarantine period after they have performed Hajj.

