Fire engulfs four Landhi factories

KARACHI: A major fire broke out Sunday evening at four factories here at the Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) here in the metropolis' Landhi area, authorities said, adding that the blaze at three was still out of control.

The blaze — categorised as Level 3 — has engulfed the surrounding three factories of

cardboard, plastic, and textile, fire brigade officials said.

According to the officials, nine fire tenders, 10 water bowsers, and one snorkel were taking part in the extinguishing process. Owing to a high intensity fire, more fire tenders are being sent, they added.

All four factories were destroyed, while the walls of the one housing the cardboard manufacturing plant started to collapse, officials added.