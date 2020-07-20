Corona has exposed global inequality: Guterres

NEW YORK: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed global inequality and "fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built."

Delivering the annual lecture for the Nelson Mandela Foundation via the internet, Guterres pushed for a so-called New Global Deal to ensure power, wealth and opportunity are shared more broadly and fairly at the international level.

“The nations that came out on top more than seven decades ago have refused to contemplate the reforms needed to change power relations in international institutions,” Guterres said. “The composition and voting rights in the United Nations Security Council and the boards of the Bretton Woods system are a case in point.”

“Inequality starts at the top: in global institutions. Addressing inequality must start by reforming them,” he added. The Bretton Woods system includes the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He said the pandemic has revealed, like an x-ray, “fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built.”

“It is exposing fallacies and falsehoods everywhere: the lie that free markets can deliver healthcare for all; the fiction that unpaid care work is not work; the delusion that we live in a post-racist world; the myth that we are all in the same boat,” said Guterres during the virtual lecture.

“Because while we are all floating on the same sea, it’s clear that some are in superyachts while others are clinging to the floating debris,” said Guterres, a former Socialist prime minister of Portugal. The coronavirus has infected more than 14 million people and there have been nearly 600,000 known deaths worldwide, according to a Reuters tally. The UN has appealed for $10.3 billion to help poor states, but has received only $1.7 billion.

Guterres said rich countries have “failed to deliver the support needed to help the developing world” and that the pandemic has “brought home the tragic disconnect between self-interest and the common interest; and the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks.” Guterres lambasted rich countries for focusing on their own survival and failing “to deliver the support needed to help the developing world through these dangerous times.” “Entire regions that were making progress on eradicating poverty and narrowing inequality have been set back years, in a matter of months,” he said, adding that the crisis could trigger “famines of historic proportions” and push 100 million more people into poverty.

He said factors such as systemic racism, the legacy of colonialism and lack of access to technology had helped create inequalities on an international level — and that world leaders had simply looked the other way.

“The nations that came out on top 70 years ago have refused to contemplate reforms needed to change power relations in international institutions,” he said, pointing to the UN Security Council, where Britain, China, the United States, France and Russia have veto power.

He said a changing world needs new social protection policies with safety nets including universal health coverage and the possibility of a universal basic income.

Guterres concluded: “Now is the time for global leaders to decide: Will we succumb to chaos, division and inequality? Or will we right the wrongs of the past and move forward together, for the good of all?”