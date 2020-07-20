People hail PM for coming true on his promise

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled yet another promise made with the nation by declaring the assets of his special assistants and advisors on the government’s official website. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said, while talking to Geo News, that the nation must know all the facts about the wealth of their rulers. People of the country are appreciating the steps of the government regarding self-accountability. Imran Khan, who came to power with the slogan of change, had said on several occasions that he would bring the asset details of his cabinet members before the nation and now he has delivered on his promise. Fawad Chaudhry said making the assets details public is part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policy of accountability. He said people must know about the source of wealth, interests and conflict of interest of their decision-makers so that they could draw comparisons. He said declaration of assets is a manifestation that the PTI believes in accountability for all, which is a basic part of its manifesto. People have also welcomed the asset declaration by the special assistants and advisers. They said people must know about their rulers. They said it is first time that those who are part of cabinet have declared their assets. They said asset declaration is a good practice, however, policies must also be made to facilitate the poor people of the country.