Circular debt to swell to Rs4,000b by 2025

ISLAMABAD: The circular debt in the power sector currently standing at Rs2,219 billion is to swell up to Rs4,000 billion in 2025 that will have a catastrophic impact on economy.

The power tariff in 2025 will surge by Rs5.1 per unit, driven mostly by the CPP (Capacity Purchase Price), unfolds a study titled “Fixing Pakistan’s Power Sector” prepared by Engro Corporation, a multinational conglomerate company with subsidiaries involved in production of fertilizers, foods, chemicals, energy and petrochemicals.

“Electricity prices in Pakistan are the highest if compared to benchmark countries such as Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea. Electricity prices of country’s residential consumers are 28 percent higher than the domestic consumers’ tariffs of the said 7 countries and likewise the industrial tariff in Pakistan is 26 higher if compared with the industrial tariffs of the said seven countries,” it said.

The study highlights five imminent challenges in Pakistan’s power sector, which include circular debt, excess capacity, low demand, high cost, and FOREX drain with the solutions of the said issues. However, it pinpoints that circular debt grows because of four root causes, the most critical of which is DISCOs inefficiency.

The study mentions that the government is heavily involved in the power sector starting from provision of fuel, electric power generation, transmitting electricity up to purchasing it and then distributing it to the end censurers. In addition, circular debt is on the rise on account of inefficiencies in the entities such as PSO, PLL, GENCOs, NTDC, CPPA, DISCOs in the power sector being run by the government. The circular debt as of June 30, 2018 was at Rs1153 billion which has increased by 100 percent to Rs2219 billion as of June 10, 2020.

Moreover, if DISCOs operations are not improved, the inefficiencies will add a further Rs1.5 trillion to the circular debt by 2025, which could increase to Rs4 trillion.

The study warns of decision-making authorities of the country saying that capacity payments would be hovering in the range of Rs1,500 to 1,700 billion by 2025 and to reduce consumer tariff. It recommends the re-structuring of IPP debt, and moving to competitive bidding for future projects. It asks for restructuring IPP debt from 10 to 20 years with negotiation for reduction of IPP interest rates. It also asks authorities to reallocate gas from non-process captive plants to RLNG based IPPs.

The study says that the DISCOs inefficiencies contributed 60% (Rs678 billion) of the stock of circular debt by June 30, 2018. And DISCOs added another Rs171 billion in 2018-19.

By June 30, 2018, DISCOs failed to recover Rs506 billion from the permanent and running defaulters and Rs247 billion receivables from the federal government.

The DISCOs were also facing damages of Rs189 billion till June 2018 in the head of transmission and distribution losses, Rs109 billion loss in the wake of time-lag in tariff adjustments and Rs101 billion on account of non-payment of tax refunds by FBR.

The four DISCOs that include QESCO (Quetta Electric Supply Company), PESCO (Peshawar Electric Supply Company), SEPCO (Sukkur Electric Power Company) & HESCO (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) account for 87% of total defaults in the sector.

In the jurisdiction of QESCO, 75% of electricity demand is from agriculture customers, most of which do not pay. PESCO defaults result from poor law and order, and lack of support from the provincial government.

The SEPCO receivables largely stem from non-payment of private sector. The receivables are growing by Rs. 8-10 billion per annum.

The study asks for the most critical step to improve circular debt is to improve DISCO operations, which can be done by involvin