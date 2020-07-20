6 killed, 22 hurt as coach collides with trailer

KARACHI: Six people were killed and 22 others injured when a coach collided with a trailer near Qazi Ahmed on Sunday.

According to rescue sources a coach was on its way to Karachi from Mansehra when it collided with a trailer and overturned.

As a result four people died on the spot and two others lost their lives later, while 22 others sustained injuries.

The injured also include women and children. The bodies and injured were rushed to Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed for medico-legal formalities.

Later seriously injured driver and others were referred to Nawabshah Hospital but the driver and one other succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

The police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the area.