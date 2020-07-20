COVID-19 claims 19 more lives, infects another 889 in Sindh

KARACHI: Nineteen more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 889 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 1,993 in the province.

CM Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 7,977 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 889 people, or 11 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19. He said the provincial government has so far conducted 642,848 tests, which have resulted in 113,007 positive cases, which means that 18pc of those screened have been found to be infected. The chief executive said after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.8pc. He said that 18,977 patients are currently under treatment: 18,169 in self-isolation at home, 65 at isolation centres and 743 at hospitals, while 525 patients are in critical condition, of whom 74 are on life support. Shah said that 654 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 92,037, which shows an 81 per cent recovery rate. He said that of Sindh’s 889 fresh cases, 395 (or 44 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 121 of the new patients belong to District East, 93 to District South, 65 to District Central, 46 to District Malir, 41 to District Korangi and 29 to District West. The CM said that Hyderabad has reported 59 new cases, Ghotki 42, Mirpurkhas 32, Khairpur 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 22, Shikarpur 21, Sanghar and Larkana 19 each, Jamshoro 16, Dadu 15, Jacobabad 14, Sukkur 13, Kashmore 12, Thatta, Kambar and Naushehroferoze 11 each, Matiari 10, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan eight each, Sujawal five and Umerkot four.