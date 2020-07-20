Man killed, another injured over trifle

SARGODHA: A man was killed while another received injuries over a minor dispute in Sadar police limits on Sunday.

According to the police, Waqar Aslam and Khaliq Dad, residents of Chak 29/NB, had an altercation with Safdar Hayat, Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Asim over a petty issue some days ago. On the day of the incident, Waqar Aslam and Khaliq Dad were sitting at a shop when Safdar Hayat along with his two accomplices Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Asim came there and exchanged harsh words with them. In the meantime, the accused opened fire at them, killing Waqar Aslam on the spot and injuring Khaliq. On information, a team led by DSP Sadar Akhtar Ali Wains and SHO Zafar Shah reached the spot and arrested the three accused.

Three outlaws arrested: The police arrested three accused, including two proclaimed offenders, and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Sunday the police arrested an accused with 1,020 bottles of liquor and two pistols. The police also arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from. They were involved in murder, attempt to murder and robbery cases. Those arrested were identified as Tariq Masih, Naveed Masih and Asjad Munir. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

14 gamblers arrested: The police on Sunday rounded up 14 gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 49,000 from their possession. The police, on a tip off, raided various areas and arrested 14 gamblers. They were identified as M Amjad, Iftikhar Ahmed, M Irfan, Ziaur Rehman, Qamar Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad, Liaquat Ali, M Umer, M Faheem, M Waseem, M Asghar, Nasir, Waseem and Faheem. The police have registered separate cases against them under Gambling Act.