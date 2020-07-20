PM cancels posting of Zahid Nasrullah as envoy to Cambodia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who is eying on the slot of country’s ambassador in the United States in the wake of his superannuation next year, has proposed major reshuffle in the diplomatic placement at important capitals by ignoring the “Policy on Foreign Postings of Officers” approved five years ago. Pakistan’s Ambassador for Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan, a grade-22 officer of the Foreign Service who has done excellent job while in Kabul, has been posted as ambassador in Cambodia, viewed as less significant posting and not compatible with the top-grade officer like Zahid. The prime minister has disapproved his posting in Cambodia. He has formally written to the Foreign Secretary in the backdrop of unfair and contrary to agreed policy that the policy framework has been defied in formulation of current posting plan of officers under consideration and ad-hocism in posting of ambassadors since there is no written approved policy. He has reminded that the ad-hocism has created despondency and anxiety among senior and junior officers adversely affecting motivation, performance and efficiency of the officers. Zahid Nasrullah Khan, while addressing the chief bureaucrat of the Foreign Office, has said that “You would agree with me that this is not good state of affairs and the necessary corrective actions are needed to create and enabling environment grounded in universally celebrated standards of professionalism and meritocracy. The prime minister has once again reiterated before the Parliament on 25th June, that meritocracy would continue to be his guiding principle in governance of the country.” The outgoing envoy of Pakistan in Kabul has further reminded the Foreign Secretary that “We have to ensure that our prestigious institution continues to grow from strength to strength and that we leave a good legacy for our junior colleagues. It is in this spirit; I am placing before you the following recommendations: i-The current posting plan of officers may be held in abeyance and “Policy on Foreign Posting of Officers” is implemented in letter and spirit. The selection of all officers is done in accordance with “Implementation Mechanism” stipulated in part 3 of the said Policy and within bounds of parameters detailed by the policy; ii-A panel of distinguished former ambassadors may be constituted to deliberate on criteria and rules for appointment of ambassadors. The draft policy based on recommendations of the panel may be submitted for approval of foreign minister and the prime minister. This process would lead to culmination of a policy setting out a well-defined, predictable and rules for appointment of ambassadors.”

The ambassador has expressed hope that his submissions and recommendations would meet with his approval. The development has sent across wave of disquiet among the officers of the Foreign Office and it is likely that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold a meeting of the senior officials to discuss the situation.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Ms. Ayesha Farooqi wasn’t available for her comments since her attention was drawn towards the letter to the Foreign Secretary from a senior ambassador.