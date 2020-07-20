close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
Recruitment of non-locals in Jamrud police protested

JAMRUD: The members of Khyber Qaumi Jirga on Sunday staged a protest against the recruitment of non-locals in police in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district. The protestors were holding placards and posters inscribed with slogans against the recruitment of non-locals in the police and merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the protest rally, Khyber Qaumi Jirga chairman Bismillah Jan said that the recruitment of non-locals in the police was not acceptable to them and that they would launch a strong protest against it.

