Rangers conduct search operation at prisons

SUKKUR: The Sindh Rangers conducted search operations in Hyderabad and Sukkur Prisons on Saturday. The Rangers spokesperson said that different wings of the Rangers took part in the operation and searched all the barracks and cells of Hyderabad and Sukkur Central Prisons. He said during the search, TV sets, fans, fridges, air coolers, gold chains, nail cutters and other prohibited items were recovered. The spokesperson further said that the operation which lasted for hours was conducted on threat of terrorist attack in these jails.