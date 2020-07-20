Sindh imposes ban on wheat transportation to other provinces

SUKKUR: Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Shah ordered the divisional commissioners of Sukkur and Larkana to prevent wheat transportation from Sindh to Punjab or any other province.

The chief secretary ordered the DCs to set up vigilance check posts at Sindh-Balochistan and Sindh-Punjab borders to stop wheat smuggling to other provinces, asking them to present their daily activity reports.

The president of Khairpur Growers Association, Nisar Hussain Khaskheli, said the decision of banning wheat transportation to other provinces by the Sindh government was unjustified, adding that the provincial government did not purchase wheat from the growers in 2018 as well as in 2019, when it had withdrawn the wheat procurement policy; however, in 2020 Sindh government had forcibly procured wheat through deputy commissioners from April to May.

The association’s president said the Sindh agriculture minister claimed that the provincial government had completed wheat procurement and achieved its targets then what was the reason to prevent wheat selling to other provinces. He said it is the fundamental right of the farmers and traders to sell their wheat to any province of the country. He said in 2018 and 2019, when the Sindh government had withdrawn its wheat procurement policy then the farmers had to sell their wheat to the traders because of having excess wheat.

Nisar Khaskheli said the ban on the transportation of the food item to other provinces was completely unjustified, while Sindh government has also been procuring sugarcane from Punjab. He said the Sindh government’s policies regarding food items procurement were unjustified and uncertain, adding that the farmers and traders are ready to provide as much wheat as it needed but the provincial government was reluctant to purchase any wheat from them.