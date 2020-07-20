2021 to be year of tourism: Zulfi Bukhari

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has said that year 2021 will be considered as the year of Tourism and all avenues of recreation would be opened by reviewing COVID-19 favourable situation after Eidul Azha.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Hotels, Guest Houses, and Tourism Association in Islamabad. Central President Gulariz Khattak, Chairman Tahir Aurakzai, General Secretary Dr. Usman Qazi, Information secretary Asif Khan and Secretary Training Sulman Awan apprised about the issues and difficulties being faced by the Association Members.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Tourism would be promoted throughout the country and keeping on board all Provinces effective measures were being adopted to extend maximum facilitation to all stakeholders and as well as tourists. He said that it is expected that all hotels, guest houses and recreational points would be declared open for tourists by the second week of August if COVID-19 situation remained under control.

He categorically announced that all tourist spots would remain closed during Eidul Azha holidays. He said the decision to this effect has been made to prevent people from coronavirus as it was experienced during Eidul Fitr. Responding to the recommendations of delegation members, Zulfi Bukhari assured proper representation of Hotels, Guest Houses, and Tourism Association in the National Tourism Coordination Board and also assured for taking up the matter of issuing interest-free loans to those whose business had been badly affected due to COVID-19.

He also assured for renewing the registration of guest houses as soon as possible to mitigate the suffering of guest houses owners. He said COVID-19 SOP’s and guidelines have been finalized in consultation with Provinces and the only reply of Sindh Province is awaited and after completion of the process necessary action would be taken for opening hotels and guest houses.

Matters pertaining to the promotion of tourism, regularization and streamlining the procedures also came under discussion.