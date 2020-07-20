Virtual session on challenges in social sciences held

Islamabad: Collaborative efforts were emphasized to strengthen social sciences in Pakistan during a virtual session on the topic of "Social Sciences in Pakistan: Challenges, Prospects, and Opportunities" which was organized by Quaid-i-Azam Alumni Association Pakistan.

The speakers resolved to emphasise the role of social engineers in society. Higher education institutions need to emphasise social innovations and societal impact. Social science subjects, such as philosophy, need to be introduced at the matric and intermediate level. It was also resolved that Interdisciplinary efforts are necessary for the progress and development of the country.

Jobs should be created for social scientists in the public policymaking bodies. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Razia Sultana, Vice-Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar highlighted role of universities in strengthening the social sciences especially bridging gap between academia and policy makers.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice-Chancellor, Government College University, Lahore emphasized over meaningful research over societal problems for the larger benefit of the people and country.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chawla, Former Dean, Faculty of Arts & Humanities & Faculty of Law, University of Punjab, Lahore highlighted various challenges in social sciences in the historical context and stressed upon promoting indigenous research.

Prof. Dr. Kaleem Ullah Barech, President Academic Staff Association, University of Balochistan, Quetta emphasized over Inter-provincial faculty and student exchanges especially in the discipline of Social Sciences.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences suggested Inter-disciplinary and intra-disciplinary collaborations and coordination to undertake joint efforts to resolve socio-economic and other problems of the society. Dr. Munawar Hussain Panhwer, Assistant Professor, Area Study Centre for North and South America and Africa, Quaid I Azam University Islamabad moderated the session.