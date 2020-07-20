SOPs violation on Eid will not be tolerated: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that public cooperation is highly significant to contain the spread of corona pandemic. He called upon the masses to continuously implement SOPs in the backdrop of corona pandemic.

Usman Buzdar stressed that maintenance of social distance policy will ensure public safety. He asserted that violation of SOPs on Eid will not be tolerated at any cost. He urged upon the masses to learn to live with coronavirus by adopting precautions and added that it cannot be predicted how long it will go. He underscored that directions have been issued to ensure strict enforcement of SOPs on Eid and their implementation will be carried out through administrative measures. He called upon the masses and all others to prove themselves to be responsible citizens.

The CM directed that the departments concerned must ensure implementation on the steps taken and guidelines issued by the government to curb corona pandemic. He warned that there is no scope of showing any negligence regarding implementation on the steps undertaken by the government to curtail coronavirus.

He emphasised that implementing government directions is likely to protect oneself and others from Covid-19 pandemic and exhorted the citizens to abide by maximum precautions for their safety.

The CM has taken a notice of an eight-year-old child’s murder before subjecting him to molestation in the area of Sohawa of Mandi Bahauddin. Usman Buzdar has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and ordered arrest the accused at the earliest.

He said the murderers of the child will not be saved from the stern grip of law. Usman Buzdar assured that the affected family will be provided with justice at any cost. The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family of the murdered child.

The CM phoned the family members of martyred Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Multan, and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over his martyrdom with his family. He commended that the martyred Dr Mustafa Kamal rendered exemplary services for the treatment of affected corona patients on the front line. He disclosed that the heirs of martyred Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha will be granted martyred package and added that keeping official residence facility for his family will remain intact.