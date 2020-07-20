One dead, 77 new cases of Covid-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed one more life here in Rawalpindi district from where only five new cases have been confirmed positive in last 24 hours taking total number of patients so far reported from the district to 5,764.

However, from Islamabad Capital Territory, another 72 patients have been tested positive for the disease taking tally to 14,576 on Sunday however the virus did not claim any life in ICT in last 24 hours from where as many as 157 patients have already died of COVID-19.

The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district has been showing a tremendous downward trend for the last three weeks. In the last one week, only 121 new patients have been confirmed positive for the illness from the district though the virus claimed at least six more lives in last one week.

To date, a total of 273 patients have died of the illness in Rawalpindi district. Of a total of 5,764 patients so far confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the district, as many as 4891 have already recovered while 121 have been under treatment at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He added one male patient having over 60 years of age died of the disease here at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology in last 24 hours.

He said a total of 479 confirmed patients of the illness have been in home isolation in the district while another 6,570 suspects have been under home quarantine though all of them are asymptomatic at least at present. To date, as many as 27,50 persons have been relieved from quarantine in the district, he said.

In last 24 hours, as many as 128 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in ICT taking total number of recoveries to 11,836. On Sunday, there were 2583 active cases of coronavirus illness in the ICT according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre. The number of active cases of the disease is continuously on the decline in Rawalpindi district as on Sunday, there were a total of 600 active cases of COVID-19 across the district.