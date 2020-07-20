Govt’s dilemma in Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing political dilemma in Punjab after two years as his ally PML-Q and arch rival the PML-N have gained from his weak political decisions.

Pakistani politics in general and Punjab in particular revolves around families, biradaris and casts like Jaat, Arain, Rajputs and Kashmiris.

The biggest loser in the race and in the present political scenario apparently is none other than the PTI. Yet, the premier still considered Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as his only ‘option’ or secret weapon. Buzdar’s presence has created a ‘political vacuum’ and if things continue to go like this then more space can be created for other parties including the PPP as well particularly in Southern Punjab.

But PM Imran is confident that in the next three years, he would change Punjab as he decided to give more attention but the PTI has lost grounds in the last two years because of ‘Buzdar’s blunders’ with record number of transfers and postings even at the highest level like chief secretary and IGPs.

He especially flew to Lahore Saturday to repose his confidence in him and passed a clear message that Buzdar is going nowhere, brush aside all speculations and media campaign of any possible change in the top slot.

He has his own logic in defending Buzdar and though many options and names came before him but he has deferred all for the time being. Buzdar was never Imran’s first choice and he hardly knows about him till the 2018 general elections.

He joined the PTI just before polls and Imran asked his ally Chaudhrys of Gujrat to back him. Former CM Pervaiz Elahi knows his father and Buzdar worked under him during Gen Musharraf’s tenure. Thus, they assured ‘Kaptaan’ for their full support. It also suited Chaudhrys, who knew at that time that Imran always wanted a PTI man as chief minister and considered a few names as well but due to party’s infighting, a new entrant inthe party Usman Buzdar emerged as the compromising candidate. In the last two years, Buzdar depended too much on Chaudhrys and accepted all their demands including share in transfer and posting, unofficial administrative control over six key districts including Gujrat and Bahawalpur.

Interestingly, the PML-Q now finds itself in a comfortable position despite having serious problems with the prime minister, which reflected from Chaudhrys refusal to attend PM’s dinner during the budget session.

The PM knows why they are not happy with him and it is vice versa as Imran also disliked them since the days of Musharraf, when he used to blame them as much as he blamed the PPP and the PML-N for alleged corruption. It is now an admitted fact that he can’t stand Moonis Elahi.

Some within the PTI believed that had Imran held local bodies elections within one year, when the party’s popularity was at its peak and played his cards well his party would have made some strong inroads and could have swept the LB polls but he was scared of the PML-N which had emerged as the biggest party in Punjab even in 2018.

Imran’s biggest disappointment came when his right hand man Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court. After his exit, Shah Mehmood Qureshi could have been the automatic selection but the PM somehow or the other never felt comfortable with him and the way SMQ lost MPA seat and won the National Assembly seat raised many questions within the PTI.

Among other options Aleem Khan and Mian Aslam names also came under consideration but the name of the former was dropped after the NAB suddenly came up with a case against him. Soft-spoken Aslam lost the race due to internal politics as well.

Last year another name which came up under consideration was that of former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, who despite his past association with the PML-N and Sharifs, was always regarded by Imran as an ‘honest man’. In the past, the two had played cricket together at the college level and even during 2014 famous ‘dharna’, the two used to exchange messages.

Sources within the PTI and the PML-Q also confirmed that his name did come up but was dropped as intelligence reports suggested that he would not be able to bring many PML-N MNAs and MPAs. The PML-Q was also not comfortable with him and the PTI leaders in Punjab also had reservations. Ch Nisar, perhaps, missed the bus for delaying the decision in joining the PTI otherwise he could have been the strongest contender.

Once I asked Pervaiz Elahi, who is also a Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, why he has not issued a letter to him for not taking oath as MPA, he said “I could only issue notice once someone took oath as MPA, and remained absent. He has not taken oath as yet and apparently the re-election rules are also silent on it.

As far as the case of the PML-N is concerned, the party has gained popularity in the last two years despite Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in 2016, arrest of almost all the top leaders in different cases, from corruption to money- laundering and even narcotics and faced months and years in jail. The PML-N emerged as the biggest party in 2018 elections but disappointed over losing the top slot ie Takht-e-Lahore. But they should consider themselves lucky that due to PTI’s internal fight, Imran picked the weakest person in the party as the chief minister.

The PML-N broke the tradition of being tagged as the party of the establishment and in the last two years, despite having problems with Nawaz and Shahbaz over the strategy to challenge the government its vote bank still looked intact and some reports suggest gained due to presence of a weak chief minister in Punjab.

The PTI lost the initiative once Buzdar came as CM, as all the PTI groups kept themselves away from him and did not create much hue and cry as they knew that Imran got full backing of the powerful lobby. But as one strong voice within the party said, “It will be very difficult to go with this chief minister in the next elections. The PML-N won the polls in Punjab in the worst scenario in 2018, but our decisions have made them even stronger,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has broken at least 80 percent of the promises he has made prior to 2018 or during the elections. It is perhaps the only ‘U-turn’ he has not taken so far nor is ready to take it now.

It is in itself a dilemma that none of the top PTI leaders have been able to win the confidence of the ‘Kaptaan’ to an extent to lead Punjab. So, Usman Buzdar is there to stay unless someone wins over the PM’s confidence.

