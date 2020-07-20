ANP rejects govt’s decision to postpone LG polls

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday rejected the government's decision to postpone the local bodies’ election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two years.

"The government's intention to postpone the election is tantamount to admitting its failure to come up to the expectations of the people," said ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan through a statement.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was aware of the outcomes of the local government’s election that was why they postponed the election through a bill. The local governments had completed its tenure in August in 2019 and the government was constitutionally bound to hold the election within three months, he added. However, he said the government had failed to fulfill this constitutional responsibility. He claimed that the masses were fed up with the incumbent government, which could not face the wrath of the masses in electoral process.

The ANP leader said that using Covid-19 as a pretext to postpone the election was regrettable; saying that chief minister and his ministers could not face the masses. Aimal Wali Khan said that not a single mega project had been launched in the province during the last seven years, adding that their sole project, BRT, had not been completed despite spending Rs100 billion.

He said that his party would announce future line of action about the government decision very soon. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday approved ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance-2020’ under which the local government elections were postponed for two years. The government announced to hold LG elections in the province in August 2021.