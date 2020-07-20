ECNEC has approved two mega projects for KP: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), in its recent meeting, had approved to two mega development projects, including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Swat Motorway Phase-2.

Through a statement, the chief minister termed the approval of the mega projects as an important achievement of the provincial government. He said that the projects would help promote international trade, tourism, industries and generate economic activities in the province. The Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project would be completed at an estimate cost of $460 million, he said, adding, it would generate more than 10,000 employment opportunities. The chief minister termed the Swat Motorway Phase-2 project as of highly important for the entire province. “The project will boost tourism, trade and other economic activities and generate employment opportunities,” he added. He added that under the project, a 4-lane motorway of around 80 kilometers would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatehpur area of Swat.