Vacant posts in Planning Commission to be filled

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana has directed the filling of all the vacant posts of economists and technical groups as per rules and regulations in order to make the Planning Commission a vibrant entity.

Mr. Mathar gave the directions as the posts of Chief Water and deputy chiefs have fallen vacant. There are also some other sections where the posts have fallen vacant and have to be filled.

The Economist Group apprised the secretary that almost one- third posts of chiefs and deputy chiefs were vacant at the moment. The officers also complained that they were not being promoted in due course of time and some of them had retired without getting promotion.

Earlier on Saturday, the secretary listened to the complaints of officers of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, who apprised him that they were waiting for promotion. The PBS has been working without chief for the last several years. They asked why they could not be promoted to the office of Chief Statistician.

“All research reports prepared by the ministry must be available on its website for the benefit of researchers, students and policy makers,” he added. Mr. Mathar chaired a meeting of senior officers of the ministry on Sunday to discuss possible ways to improve working conditions in the ministry.

The officers of Economist Group and other sections of the ministry apprised the secretary of the functioning of economic planning, policy development, initiatives, project designing and implementation methodology, and sectoral challenges concerns and way forward.

The participants discussed the structure of the Working Plan, considered proposals for its development and determined the priority missions for future. The secretary planning said the purpose of the meeting was to improve the coherence of the departments within sections. He desired that all research reports, prepared by the ministry, must be available on its website for the benefit of researchers, students and policy-makers. The secretary appointed a senior officer to supervise the assigned task.