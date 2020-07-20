Safe and nutritious food is the prerequisite for a balanced life, but in the current scenario where Covid-19 is depleting the economies of the entire world, it is also affecting the food supply chain. Due to restricted transportation services, many areas are lacking food resources. The food industry is facing trouble. In many areas of Pakistan, food supply is not enough to fulfill the demands.

We need to propose such a system of food supply that ensures that the maximum number of people get safe, secure and nutritious food easily. There's no evidence of Corona spread via food items, but safety is the best option. Hotels, restaurants and kitchen-related staff should follow the precautionary measures and their aim should be to provide nutritious and safe food to the consumers.

Mirza M Sufian Saeed

Rawalpindi