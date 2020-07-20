Trade ties

We should trade with India if it is in our interest and stop taking emotional decisions which don't serve any purpose but losses for us. Reportedly, some Indian products are imported via Dubai at a much higher cost which makes no sense if true.

China-India trade is continuing despite border clashes since long. Let us learn a lesson from this. With trade, we may be able to help Muslims in India more than by stopping trade. So, let us review our decision of stopping trade with India.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi