KE and Karachi

How can we survive the debilitating loadshedding in Karachi? This issue of power outage is unbearable and everyone is now just constantly anxious. No one takes notice of this issue – even though this has been going on for a few years, especially in the rainy season.

Karachiites are really disappointed in K-Electric's services. This crisis will become more serious if the government does not take any strong steps to tackle it.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi