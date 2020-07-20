Where's Saarc?

This refers to the news story, 'Nepal offers locust bounty as swarms threaten crops' (July 1). It was reported that the desert locust swarms which have devastated or damaged vast agricultural heartlands in Pakistan and India over the past three or four months are now entering Nepal in leaps and bounds. The two remaining major South Asian countries, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka should brace themselves for an expected onslaught. As expected, South Asia has common issues (which most inhabitants and power centres of this region fail to recognise – such as the monsoon), and our region is having to experience its worst infestation in decades.

Which brings us to the point of Saarc, a regional platform conceived and pushed ahead with much fanfare back in the early 1980s. It was thought to be a brainchild of the then President of Bangladesh, Husain M Ershad. Can anyone tell where it is now? Where is Saarc hiding, when South Asian countries need it the most to tackle the locusts infestation? While Asean, the EU, the SCO, and the African Unity regional groupings are still present and trying to achieve something worthwhile for their member states, Saarc remains hostile to one perennial issue: Pak-Indo hostility. There is still time to tread in a new direction, with a new vision, with renewed confidence. Trump thought he could bring this about; at least, he offered to. Perhaps it's apt to conclude with a controversial remark : the growing influence or involvement of two leading world powers in South Asian affairs may not bode well for this region. It could postpone the dawn of a new vision far, far, ahead to the detriment of all South Asian people.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore