PSB meeting likely in couple of days

KARACHI: An important meeting of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will be held in a couple of days in Islamabad. The meeting, expected to be chaired by minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza, will review the overall situation of sports in the county created by the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘The News’ learnt on Sunday.

The 11 members of the newly-constituted executive board will also participate in the meeting and present suggestions for the promotion and developments of sports activities in the country.

They will discus at length a road-map for sporting activities in the country, aiming to engage maximum youth in sports and tap fresh talent.

The appointment of DG sports from outside the PSB will also be discussed. Sources said that a few names from various sports disciplines would be discussed for the position of of DG sports in PSB, who would not draw salary.

Sources said that the meeting would also review the opening of specific sports complexes, gymnasium and grounds for professional and amateur sportsman so that they can practise and prepare themselves for the forthcoming national and international competitions.

It has to mentioned that all the state-run sports complexes , gymnasiums and grounds have been closed across the country since the outbreak of coronavirus in March this year.

The sports fraternity has repeatedly appealed to the government to allow opening of sports places under its smart lock-down policy.

The meeting will also review the possibility of events of non-contact sports under standard operating procedures to prevent spread of COVID-19.