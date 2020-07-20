WI avoid follow-on as England chase victory

MANCHESTER: Half-centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase helped West Indies avoid follow-on on the fourth day of their second Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Despite managing to avoid the follow-on, West Indies trail England by 182 runs after the hosts bowled them out for a first-innings 287.

Stuart Broad broke through for England, claiming three wickets with the new ball alongside Chris Woakes, who claimed three late wickets of his own to give their side a chance of victory and keeping the series alive.

Earlier, Brathwaite’s hopes of following his 134 in a five-wicket win against England at Headingley three years ago with another hundred ended on 75 when, trying to turn Ben Stokes legside, he was caught and bowled off a leading edge.

It was a desperately needed wicket for England with all-rounder Stokes, whose superb 176 was the cornerstone of their first innings 469-9 declared, not brought on to bowl by captain Joe Root until the 51st over of West Indies’ reply.

Play resumed Sunday in bright sunshine with Wisden Trophy holders West Indies, looking for their first series win in England since 1988, 32-1.

Nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, who might have been lbw to Sam Curran had England reviewed on Friday, should have been out for 16 on Sunday when he edged Chris Woakes.

But third slip Stokes dropped the catch after Zak Crawley, moving across from second slip, obscured his view.

Off-spinner Dom Bess, however, succeeded where England’s quicks had failed when, with just his second ball Sunday, he had Joseph well caught by Ollie Pope at short leg for 32.

Shai Hope, whose lone two Test hundreds came at Headingley in 2017, helped Brathwaite add 53 before, on 25, he was caught behind jabbing at a Curran cutter.

West Indies’ 123-3 might have become 123-4 but Brathwaite, on 46, was spared by umpire’s call when England reviewed a Stuart Broad lbw appeal.

Brathwaite then completed a 121-ball fifty when he drove Broad, controversially rested at Southampton, down the ground for four.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172)

West Indies 1st Innings

KC Brathwaite c & b Stokes 75

JD Campbell lbw b Curran 12

AS Joseph c Pope b Bess 32

D Hope c †Buttler b Curran 25

SSJ Brooks lbw b Broad 68

RL Chase lbw b Woakes 51

J Blackwood b Broad 0

SO Dowrich lbw b Broad 0

JO Holder c Root b Woakes 2

J Roach not out 5

ST Gabriel b Woakes 0

Extrax (b 1, lb 12, nb 2, w 2) 17

Total (all out, 99 overs) 287

Fall: 1-16, 2-70, 3-123, 4-199, 5-242, 6-248, 7-252, 8-260, 9-287, 10-287

Bowling: Broad 23-7-66-3, Woakes 21-10-42-3, Curran 20-4-70-2, Bess 21-3-67-1, Root 1-1-0-0, Stokes 13-3-29-1

Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Richard Illingworth (England)