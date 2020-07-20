Rocket attack hits Baghdad

BAGHDAD: A rare daytime rocket attack hit Baghdad’s Green Zone on Sunday, security sources said, as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif met top Iraqi officials.

At least two rockets hit outside the US embassy in the high-security zone, they told AFP. Diplomats based in the neighbourhood said they could hear sirens blaring for around an hour after the attack.

The embassy’s C-RAM rocket defence system was not triggered, possibly because the missiles’ trajectory meant they would not strike within the compound. Three dozen rocket attacks have targeted US military and diplomatic installations since October, but usually under cover of darkness. This time, the attack took place in the searing afternoon heat as Iran’s top diplomat held back-to-back meetings with senior Iraqi officials nearby.