Bangladeshis shun virus testing

DHAKA: The number of people being tested for coronavirus in Bangladesh has fallen by almost half, officials said on Sunday, in the wake of a huge screening scandal.

The number of tests carried out daily has fallen from about 18,000 in late June to just over 10,000 in the past two weeks, the health department said. The huge drop followed the arrest of more than a dozen people, including a Dhaka hospital owner, on charges they issued fake certificates to thousands of patients saying they were virus-free without testing them. "The panic among the people (over the virus) has gone," health department spokeswoman Nasima Sultana told AFP about the lower testing figures.