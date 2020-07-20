Rising rivers!

DHAKA: The death toll from heavy monsoon rains across South Asia has climbed to nearly 200, officials said on Sunday, as Bangladesh and Nepal warned that rising waters would bring further flooding.

Torrential rains during the monsoon season between June and September trigger floods, landslides and lightning strikes across the region, with hundreds dying every year. Officials in Bangladesh said at least 67 people had died and another 2.6 million had been affected by swollen rivers bursting their banks and inundating villages over the past two weeks.