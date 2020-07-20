Tour bus rolls over in Canada

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

MONTREAL: A glacier-viewing bus overturned on Sunday at a popular tourist spot in the Canadian Rockies, killing three people and seriously injuring several others, news reports said. The all-terrain vehicle rolled off the road near the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park, Alberta, national broadcaster CBC said. Photos published by media outlets show the upturned red-and-white bus, equipped with monster-truck style tires for crossing ice, on a rocky slope below the road across the glacier’s moraine.