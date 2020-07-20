Twitter removes Trump’s video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Twitter has taken down a campaign-style video retweeted by President Donald Trump after rock group Linkin Park issued a cease-and-desist order over the unauthorised use of their music, media reports said.
The video, which featured a cover of the band’s 2001 hit "In the End", was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted on Saturday by Trump. The tweet now says: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."