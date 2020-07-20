Fundamental changes in power sector stressed

Islamabad: The founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST), Shahid Rasheed Butt said fundamental changes are needed in the power sector otherwise, it will bankrupt the country.

State-run power companies have become a liability while the experience of privatization has left much to be desired therefore establishment of micro grid stations on cooperative basis should be considered, he said. He said that on one hand the government is involved in negotiations with IPPs to reduce the cost of electricity, current production is well above demand while new projects are being completed rapidly, which is amazing. Discos are rife with corruption, inefficiency, political interference and misdirected preferences but the government is neglecting reforms and they are allowed to have monopoly in the power market which is against the rights of consumers, he added.

The business leader said that the government should reconsider the plan to boost power production to 75 thousand megawatts by 2030 as there is little demand while the increased power generation will add to losses and circular debt which has already surpassed Rs2.25 trillion.