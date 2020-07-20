Deprived colleges get regular budget

Islamabad: For the first time, the Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) Sihala and Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Bhara Kahu received regular budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

After creation of posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in May 2019, the budget IDs of both the colleges were created by Finance Division with a token amount of Rs2,000 in November 2019. The colleges have been allocated Rs. 32,870,000 each for the fiscal year 2020-21.

They had been functioning without budget and regular staff since long. The IMCB Sihala had been functioning since 2009 without regular budget. Similarly, the IMCG Bhara Kahu was running without budget and regular staff since 2016.

An official at Federal Directorate of Education said the creation of posts, creation of budget IDs and getting regular budget for the colleges was a herculean task and Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar Principal IMCB Sihala played a pivotal role in this respect.