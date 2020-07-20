Water shortage increases hand washing woes

Refilling water tanks in households without access to piped water and securing soap for hand washing requires constant user effort and expense. This creates a barrier against proper hand washing, something the WHO recommends is the easiest and best way to prevent transmission of Coronavirus, in addition to social distancing.

“In many localities of Rawalpindi city, there is no problem with piped water, so the residents of these areas usually don’t pay a lot of attention to its use. But never for a moment have they bothered to realize that they don’t live alone in Pindi and under no circumstances they take the water deprived into consideration,” says Ridha Ali.

“Several time the concerned authority has urged the residents to use water sensibly in their daily routine to avoid shortage during the COVID-19 period with a warning to take actions against wasteful users, but to no avail,” says Basil Hussain.

Fasahat Hasan says: “Action against those who have illegal water connections was launched many times by the concerned authority to check and disconnect illegal water connections from city’s different neighborhoods and they disconnected a large number of illegal water connections, but the people get them back again by bribing some officials.”

“A proper hand wash involves lathering soap and scrubbing hands on both sides for at least 20 seconds, according to WHO guidelines. A 30 to 40 second hand wash would use up around four litres of water if the tap is on, or two litres with the tap closed, while scrubbing with soap,” says Aneeqa Abbas.

“Around 20 to 40 litres of water is used up every day, with the assumption that every person cleans her hands at least 10 times a day, instead of a usual average of five times a day. Family of five would need 100 to 200 litres of water per day only to wash hands. This would result in the generation of around 200 litres of wastewater per day, a 20 to 25 per cent increase in water demand,” says Bint-e-Zahra.

“In our families we should be well aware of the issue and try to show our children a good example how we should treat water. With this kind of example we can take care of water use as well as we can prepare next generation to do it the same and pass it to their next generation,” says Asma Zaidi.

Muntazir Mahdi says: “During everyday use of water we should turn off the tap when we brush our teeth. When brushing teeth we shouldn’t leave the water running. Also when bathing, we should shorten time as far as possible, and while we put soap on the body we should turn off the water.”