Poetry with contagious impact on the reader

Main sarapa dil lagi houn mera naam hai mohabbat
Main wohee tu kar rahee houn mera kaam hai mohabbat
Sensual touch characterizes Rashda Maheen Malik’s poetry. Sensuality is but natural, the one that expands with hugging arms and eyes to glance into yearning soul. Sensuality is in the mind, cerebral, conveyed by a look or a touch. It’s an innate human need for keeping our sanity. It’s a natural heart beat that creates life’s rhythm:
Parda utha, hijab utha, koi baat kar
Soayay huayay badan ko jaga shab basar karain
Meray hontoun pe ujalay hain lub-e-dildaar kay
Meri ankhoun mein nigahay yaar ki hai roshni
With utter simplicity, she discovers themes of love, longing, intimacy, and belonging in a friendly way, and you enjoy the evocation of the depth of her persona:
Rang khushboo aur gul-o-gulzar ki hai roshni
Meray nas nas mein tumahray payar ki hai roshni
Her poems tease and taunt and show a heightened awareness of love’s many ecstatic elements, inspire a naughty smile, a sparkle in your eyes and a desire to go find the person you love.
Teray andar roshnian bhar doun gi main
Tunn kay ujlay, ou matwalay, muj ko dekh
Deed ki sa’at qismat se haath aati hai
Muj ko dekh aray dil walay muj ko dekh
Aik nazar mein ghul jaatay hain gehray log
Aik nazar mein ishq kama lay muj ko dekh
Tuu Maheen se nawakif hai waqif ho
Aaa mera araam chura lay muj ko dekh
Ek lamhyay wasaal houn main sar se laykar paoun tuk
Os mein simit simit gayee yadash bakhair zindgi
Maheen khush jamal se haan meray khaddo khaal se
Khahish lipat lipat gaee yadash bakhair zindgi
Her poetry opens a portal into her heart. She takes us on an emotional journey to share her delights, the strong sense of love. The soft fluidity of her gentle poetry caresses our soul and brings comfort to our mind. Read the following free-flowing verses:
Har pal mehkain har aan peyaa
Teri yadoun kay guldaan peeyaa
Main aur bhi sundar dikhti houn
Jab hota hai tera dayhan peeyaa
Meray payar ki ajrak aurro gay
Jab aao gay Multan peeyaa
Har sobho sajay teray hontoun se
Meray hontoun par Muskaan peeyaa
Main sapnoun mein kho jaati houn
Jab kehtay ho meri jaan peeyaa
She pens emotions of a lover, and most importantly a woman well aware of her own beauty. She says we need to love ourselves before we can love others:
Meri khush akas souchoun ki tumehein se lou ziada hai
Tumehein ko sochti houn raat bhar aur sher kehti houn
Sitaray aagay peechay raqs kartay hain meray laykin
Main apni dhoop mein reh kar sunehri houn chamkti houn