Poetry with contagious impact on the reader

Main sarapa dil lagi houn mera naam hai mohabbat

Main wohee tu kar rahee houn mera kaam hai mohabbat

Sensual touch characterizes Rashda Maheen Malik’s poetry. Sensuality is but natural, the one that expands with hugging arms and eyes to glance into yearning soul. Sensuality is in the mind, cerebral, conveyed by a look or a touch. It’s an innate human need for keeping our sanity. It’s a natural heart beat that creates life’s rhythm:

Parda utha, hijab utha, koi baat kar

Soayay huayay badan ko jaga shab basar karain

Meray hontoun pe ujalay hain lub-e-dildaar kay

Meri ankhoun mein nigahay yaar ki hai roshni

With utter simplicity, she discovers themes of love, longing, intimacy, and belonging in a friendly way, and you enjoy the evocation of the depth of her persona:

Rang khushboo aur gul-o-gulzar ki hai roshni

Meray nas nas mein tumahray payar ki hai roshni

Her poems tease and taunt and show a heightened awareness of love’s many ecstatic elements, inspire a naughty smile, a sparkle in your eyes and a desire to go find the person you love.

Teray andar roshnian bhar doun gi main

Tunn kay ujlay, ou matwalay, muj ko dekh

Deed ki sa’at qismat se haath aati hai

Muj ko dekh aray dil walay muj ko dekh

Aik nazar mein ghul jaatay hain gehray log

Aik nazar mein ishq kama lay muj ko dekh

Tuu Maheen se nawakif hai waqif ho

Aaa mera araam chura lay muj ko dekh

Ek lamhyay wasaal houn main sar se laykar paoun tuk

Os mein simit simit gayee yadash bakhair zindgi

Maheen khush jamal se haan meray khaddo khaal se

Khahish lipat lipat gaee yadash bakhair zindgi

Her poetry opens a portal into her heart. She takes us on an emotional journey to share her delights, the strong sense of love. The soft fluidity of her gentle poetry caresses our soul and brings comfort to our mind. Read the following free-flowing verses:

Har pal mehkain har aan peyaa

Teri yadoun kay guldaan peeyaa

Main aur bhi sundar dikhti houn

Jab hota hai tera dayhan peeyaa

Meray payar ki ajrak aurro gay

Jab aao gay Multan peeyaa

Har sobho sajay teray hontoun se

Meray hontoun par Muskaan peeyaa

Main sapnoun mein kho jaati houn

Jab kehtay ho meri jaan peeyaa

She pens emotions of a lover, and most importantly a woman well aware of her own beauty. She says we need to love ourselves before we can love others:

Meri khush akas souchoun ki tumehein se lou ziada hai

Tumehein ko sochti houn raat bhar aur sher kehti houn

Sitaray aagay peechay raqs kartay hain meray laykin

Main apni dhoop mein reh kar sunehri houn chamkti houn