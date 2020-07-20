COMSATS member states to strengthen cooperation in STI

Islamabad : The Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) is expected to play an increasingly important role in our daily lives through e-learning, e-health, e-agriculture, artificial intelligence, to cope with the post COVID-19 challenges of rising food insecurity, unemployment, poverty and healthcare needs.

This was noted by the international participants of the 23rd Meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), which was held virtually due to present-day travel restrictions globally.

The meeting had participation of 26 high profile scientists and representatives of 19 Centres of Excellence of COMSATS belonging to Bangladesh, China, Colombia, Egypt, The Gambia, Ghana, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tanzania, and Turkey. Beside these Council members,24 officials of COMSATS also attended the meeting from its Headquarter based in Islamabad.

It is expected that the world would be faced with even greater challenges in the form of rising food insecurity, unemployment, poverty, healthcare needs, etc.. There are, therefore, more reasons for the world to focus on science, technology and innovation. The participants observed that the post-COVID19 world would be much different as its overall socio-economic impact is yet to be determined. The pandemic has enormously affected the tourism, transport, education and agriculture sectors.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S.M.Junaid Zaidi stated that the COVID-19 crisis has solidified the resolve of COMSATS and its Coordinating Council to continue striving for the promotion of South-South and Triangular Cooperation in STI, through all possible means. During the meeting, the Council deliberated upon the ongoing programmes, including COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability,

postgraduate scholarships and post-doctoral fellowships at various Centres of Excellence, capacity building activities, Telehealth programme, activities of International Thematic Research Groups, programmes for achieving SDGs, and publications.