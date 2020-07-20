PFF’s series of coaching courses ends

LAHORE: The online coaching course series of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) which comprised five courses has come to an end.

The Combined Online Introductory Coaching Course started on Thursday and was attended by 25 aspiring coaches from different clubs and departments who were introduced to the world of football coaching by chief instructor Tariq Lutfi and his assistants Nasir Ismail and Mohsin-ul-Hasnain.

The same instructors had conducted the first four courses as well.

FIFA referee Arshad-Ul-Haq also imparted knowledge related to the laws of the game during the five courses.

“I would say confidently that the courses have been a success and it has helped us spot some really good people who have the potential to shine as coaches,” said Lutfi. “It is a very good step by the PFF and all courses were organised smoothly.”

The courses were organised to help Pakistan’s qualified coaches revise their coach education lessons.

“We’re very happy that we’ve been able to organise the courses in these tough times when the coronavirus has limited us to our homes,” said PFF general secretary Manizeh Zainli.

“We are keen to help the football fraternity and we are always open to suggestions and advice. The PFF will keep conducting such programmes,” she added.

Newly-appointed Technical Director Daniel Limones also addressed the participants of the course and stressed the importance of coaches education as a key tool for football development.